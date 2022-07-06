José Loreto analyzes the success of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’ | Entertainment

Giving life to the pawn Tadeu, the carioca did not imagine such repercussions with the soap opera. “Look, I didn’t expect so much success, no. I expected a very good soap opera, but the form of success that is happening, even with the young audience, on social networks… I had never seen this before in a soap opera. It’s surprising for me, but easy to understand. I watch the soap opera, because it interests me to see how the viewers are taking an interest. Glamor Brazil.

And he remembers how he immersed himself in Tadeu’s story. “The preparations to play Tadeu were very intense. I went to the Pantanal to do a laboratory before the soap opera began. I tried to live and experience as a pawn, to have that look. I analyzed the peons a lot, I stayed by their side… it was very natural, strong. The change in lifestyle was sudden: from having breakfast, at 4:00 a.m., almost 5:00, to going to work. It was a brutal change in my lifestyle, the way I alive. It is the ‘secret’, in quotation marks, of the construction of Tadeu, with as much truth as I think I have done”.

In the company of wild nature, José was enchanted by its immensity. “I didn’t know the Pantanal. I got to know it in July last year when I was invited to the soap opera. The following week, I went on board to get to know this place and these characters, the peons, that I would live in. It was very incredible because I got to know the Pantanal not through tourist look, but with the look of the resident, the person born there. So, I needed to have a sharper look. Recording in the middle of nature is a divine gift. From a connection, it’s even difficult not to connect. It’s difficult to live life that we take in Rio de Janeiro, urban, with other aspects even a little more banal. In nature, it screams. We take care of the animals, river… It is very connected with the land, with the air. and breathes differently. It’s pretty amazing. The biggest payout to make wetland is this exchange with nature”.

The day-to-day of the plot recordings even got confused with the actor’s routine there. “I was in the character, touching the real cattle. Taking 1,500 head of cattle. I didn’t even know if the camera was on me, it only came back to me when they called me. I really lived that”.

With hard work on camera – often in scenes showing his chest and becoming one of the most talked about topics on social media – José sees eroticism as natural. “It’s a success of the soap opera. The change of the figure that sharpens the eroticism more is present in the pedestrians. The feminine has always been very exposed and used in a sexist and sexist way. everyone, the viewers taking away this machismo, this sexual look towards the feminine. It has been positive to give eroticism to the masculine and this makes men put themselves in the place that women have always been. It makes us question, reflect, if move, break the sexist patterns, placing the woman as an object of desire. It’s good to see with other eyes”.

With 3.7 million followers on Instagram, he confessed that he was already shaken by the hate present on social networks, but he is learning to deal with it. “My relationship with social media is harmonious. I know the internet is no man’s land and some people throw their frustrations out in the comments. I understood that it’s not about who is being hated, but about the person who is writing it. it has already affected me a lot. In my networks, I receive more love than hate. Now, I can look at the situation from the outside and not shake myself so much. I’m not saying that it doesn’t affect me. It’s bad to receive messages or realize that it doesn’t like you for unreal reasons. I try to use the networks lightly, even because it is a parallel of my work. I’m an artist, I want to communicate with people, bring reflections, grace, light, happiness… But the price is this: lots of love, which is wonderful, and a little bit of hate, after all, we’re all meeting”.

And the spicy content received increased, Zé? “For sure, I get more spicy messages. I confess that the work is so hard that I can’t even look at the notifications properly. When I glance quickly, I see that there are spicy things. I know the character is there: he sensualizes, there are scenes hot… Normal that it sharpens and awakens this in others. It’s quiet. I try not to feed, but I’m glad it increased. Pantanal’s fault”.

Of course, we Brazil Glamor, We are curious about the content you receive. Super humorous, he analyzed. “I don’t remember a single song that crossed the line, but all the songs do. People spill it on the internet, write things they should regret later, I think. The messages don’t attack me, they just go beyond my notion of sensuality”.