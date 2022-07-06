Juliano Cazarré shows the face of his baby with a rare disease and vents

Juliano Cazarré shows his newborn and asks for prayers

The actor Juliano Cazarre moved his followers by telling how his youngest daughter is being treated. He and his wife, the biologist and journalist, Letícia Cazarrébecame the parents of little Maria Guilhermina, on the 21st of June.

The newborn is the youngest of five children. The couple has three more boys and a girl. The eldest of the family, Vicente, is 11 years old. The second child is called Inácio and is 9 years old. The family is complete with the little boy Gaspar, 3 years old, and the little Maria Madalena, one year and five months old.

On the day he announced the birth of his baby, Cazarré also reported that the baby needed heart surgery shortly after delivery. That’s because, Maria Guilhermina was born with a rare condition in the heart that was identified in the gestational exams. According to the actor, it is a disease called Ebstein Anomaly and is a rare congenital heart disease.

Since June 21, the artist has been using his social networks to update his fans on the progress of his daughter’s treatment. “We are still here alongside our little warrior, Maria Guilhermina. Tomorrow she turns two weeks old. There were a lot of emotions and a lot of breakthroughs in that time,” he began to recount Juliano Cazarre.

The actor explained: “She has been recovering well and in the last few days she has received congratulations from her medical friends. The next step is extubation. I ask you to pray for her, that the extubation takes place successfully and that she reacts well to the procedure.”

The interpreter of the pawn Alcides, character of the re-recording of the soap opera “Pantanal”, continued with the long and emotional text thanking all the prayers and messages of affection. He regretted the gossip and fake news that he would have been released from the soap opera.

Cazarré stated: “Actually, I only took a few days off to accompany the birth and the first days of Guilhermina. At that time I went back to Rio, recorded the soap opera, spent it at home, got very attached to Vicente, Inácio, Gaspar and Madalena. I went back to São Paulo yesterday and I’m going to stay here for a few days, but soon, I’ll be back soon to continue recording Pantanal.

Juliano Cazarre ended the report by expressing immense gratitude to the entire medical team that is taking care of her newborn. She also thanked relatives, employees and friends who have been supporting and taking care of her older children. “Without you, it would be impossible and unthinkable for us to come to São Paulo. And if we didn’t come here, Guilhermina wouldn’t have a chance to fight for her life,” she declared.

