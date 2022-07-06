Juliette is accused of campaigning in favor of Lula in an alleged ‘showmicide’ | celebrities



Juliette is sued by SP councilor after alleged pro-Lula campaign

Juliette is sued by SP councilor after alleged pro-Lula campaignReproduction / Instagram

Published 07/05/2022 17:55

Rio – Juliette Freire became one of the most talked about names on social networks, this Tuesday, when she was involved in a new controversy. This time, councilor Rubinho Nunes (MBL-SP) announced that he is suing the singer and former BBB for allegedly campaigning in favor of presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in a recent presentation.

According to the pre-candidate for federal deputy, Juliette would have encouraged the public to shout Lula’s name during the show she performed at São João de Caruaru, in Pernambuco, in the early hours of last Sunday. “The ‘artist’ Juliete wanted to use public money to commit two electoral offenses at the same time: an early campaign and the realization of a show, encouraging the public to cry out in support of Lula. Together with Guto Zacarias, I processed this absurdity! The money will not be used to make political campaign of ex-convict”, said Nunes in a post on Twitter.

While Juliette has not yet commented on the complaint, Felipe Neto has already come out in defense of the “BBB 21” champion: “When you lose, let us know? Brazil needs to laugh in the face of people like you. Hugs, dear”, mocked the youtuber, responding to Rubinho’s post.

The singer’s fans, known as cactus, reacted to the news in a mocking way on social networks. This afternoon, the phrase “I prosecuted Juliette” went viral on Twitter, while netizens make their own “complaints” against the famous. “I sued Juliette for being the most beautiful woman in Brazil”, joked one person. “I sued Juliette because her taking a motorcycle ride alone is much more successful than many who promote motorcycle racing with public money”, pinned another user, referring to the events promoted by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Check out:

When you lose, let us know? Brazil needs to laugh in the face of people like you. Hugs, dear. — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) July 5, 2022

I SUE JULIETTE for being the most beautiful woman in Brazil pic.twitter.com/pfYhRHQGy4 — rian (@riancomments) July 5, 2022

yes, I PROCESSED JULIETTE because she riding a motorcycle alone is a lot more successful than many who promote motorcycle racing with public money. pic.twitter.com/1wwaJP8qQ0 — keep calm (@fenomenoju) July 5, 2022

I SUED JULIETTE for dancing beautifully with grandma and dona fatíma pic.twitter.com/mPhV8KHV4y — juisuica (@jusuica) July 5, 2022

I SUE JULIETTE FOR BEING THE BIGGEST HOT ONE IN BRAZIL AND STEALING MY HEART pic.twitter.com/8Y02KPiKkm — mc (@gouldingagax) July 5, 2022