Juliette is sued by MBL after show in Caruaru; know reason

Singer and BBB 21 winner Juliette is being sued by Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil), pre-candidate for federal deputy, and Guto Zacarias (União Brasil), also a pre-candidate for state deputy for São Paulo, who filed a representation in the MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) against her, alleging campaigning for Lula in a show.

According to UOL, the complaints against the ex-BBB would be because during a show on July 2, she would have extolled the former presidentin the city of Caruaru, rural Pernambuco.

As the party progressed, the audience began to scream in support of Lula, and Juliette would have responded and influenced the audience so that it wouldn’t stop.

“I’m not listening a lot”, she commented, while the spectators sang the PT’s campaign song aloud: “Hello, hello, hello, Lula, Lula“.

Rubinho went to his social networks to justify such an attitude, and commented that the singer committed two electoral offenses: the first would be an early campaign and carrying out “showmanship” pro-Lula.

I SUE JULIETTE The “artist” wanted to use public money to commit two electoral offenses: an early campaign and a pro-Lula show. Next to @GutoZacariasMBL, I processed this nonsense! The money will not be used for thug political campaign! — Rubinho Nunes (@RubensNunesMBL) July 5, 2022

O non-compliance with the electoral law declared by MBL members can generate a fine ranging from R$5,000 to R$25,000. In the year 2021, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) decreed the permanence of the ban on artists in relation to participation in candidate meetings and participation in rallies, with regard to “Showmicios”.