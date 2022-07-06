Juliette speaks out after the MBL process and gains support from Gilberto Gil

The BBB21 champion and singer was sued by MBL members after the audience screamed Lula’s name during her concert.

metropolises – Juliette Freire used Instagram, last Tuesday (5/7), to speak out about the lawsuit filed by MBL. Rubinho Neves, a councilor from São Paulo, did not like the shouts in favor of Lula during a concert and accused the singer of having campaigned for the PT candidate outside the election period, which is considered a crime by the Electoral Justice.

“The strategy is so obvious. Just don’t see who doesn’t want to. Next agenda… let’s talk about good stuff?! ”, she limited herself to saying the BBB21 champion. In the comments of the publication, even Gilberto Gil came out in defense of the Queen of Cactus: “I love it! That’s about it,” he said.

After pro-Lula demonstrations at Juliette’s show, at a São João party in Caruaru, Pernambuco, in the early hours of last Sunday (3), MBL members represented against the artist, who hinted that she was in favor of the pre-candidate. to the presidency.

In the document, São Paulo councilor Rubens Nunes and pre-candidate for state deputy Guto Zacarias claim there was a “rally disguised as a cultural event” and claim that Juliette performed “with public money”.

The two also point out that the situation is a “flagrant act of early and irregular electoral propaganda on the part of the public present”.

