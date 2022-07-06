June’s ideal minimum wage should have been R$ 6,527.67

The ideal minimum wage for a family of four to be able to live should have been R$ 6,527.67 in June 2022, evaluated Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) in the most recent analysis of the price of basic food items. , released today.

The value makes the current minimum wage, of R$ 1,212, five times less than what is necessary for a family to be able to purchase food such as rice, beans, coffee, whole milk and premium beef, as well as other items. and services.

The definition given for the minimum wage is based on the determination written in the Constitution, says the survey: “the constitutional determination establishes that the minimum wage must be sufficient to meet the expenses of a worker and his family with food, housing, health, education , clothing, hygiene, transport, leisure and social security”.

Regarding food, there are 13 foods that make up the calculation of the diese, which evaluates the price variation in 17 Brazilian capitals. São Paulo (SP) was once again at the top of the ranking of the most expensive capitals to purchase basic food baskets, followed by Florianópolis (SC) and Porto Alegre (RS) [veja ranking completo abaixo].

The set of foods cost R$ 777.01 in the capital of São Paulo, a value that represents a negative variation of 0.12% in relation to the prices recorded in May and an increase of 23.97% in the last 12 months. Of the 17 cities, nine showed an increase in the price to purchase the basic food basket in the last month.

In the comparison between net salary – without social security discounts – and the price of the basket, the worker committed 59.68% of his income to the listed products and had to work at least 121 hours and 26 minutes. In May, the journey was 120 hours and 52 minutes, and the percentage of money stamped was 59.39%.

See below the value of the basket and the monthly variation measured by Dieese in 17 capitals: