Junior Lima’s wife undergoes emergency surgery | Column Fábia Oliveira

a andJunior Lima’s wife, Monica Benini, used social networks this Tuesday (5), to say that he underwent emergency surgery on Monday (4). The influencer felt severe pain in her abdomen and was rushed by her husband to the hospital. There, she was diagnosed with a bout of appendicitis.

In a sequence of stories on Instagram, Mônica gave details about how it all happened. “I’ll tell you what happened to me, even as a warning. For us to never camouflage what we feel, always check, never self-medicate and, yes, seek the roots of the signals that our body gives “, she began saying.

The influencer revealed that she started with a burning sensation, until it became a pain in which she could not walk properly. “From Sunday to Monday I started to feel a burning sensation, a feeling of heartburn. And then Monday morning the pain started to get worse and she was playing with Otto and I couldn’t walk straight. Almost fainted. I called Junior and he came running. I thought: ‘if I’m feeling pain that I’ve never felt, it’s because something different is happening to me’”, he said.

THE Junior Lima’s wife said that the doctors who attended her soon killed the riddle that it was an appendix. “We went to the emergency room. The doctor who came to see me did some clinical examinations. In the afternoon my pain started to get a little more intense on the right side, although it hurt my entire abdomen. At the time, the doctor solved the riddle, but sent me for a CT scan. He didn’t give another one. It was an appendicitis crisis. I had to have general anesthesia and just last night I went into surgery and left the hospital this morning,” he commented.

She even made a alert to followers. “And why am I telling you all this? Because the appendix is ​​a small part that is connected to the intestine and it inflames. If you self-medicate and don’t go to the hospital, to the emergency room, it ignites. It obstructs and pus forms inside it and it bursts. The nurse who was in my surgery said mine was really swollen, that I went to the hospital at the right time,” she said.

After the report, Mônica Benini published a video of her being discharged from the hospital. Then she talked about the post-op. “I’m finding the powder very uncomfortable/uncomfortable. But it’s going to be okay. rest, light walks and light meals. It’s going to be okay,” she wrote.