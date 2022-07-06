Justice condemns digital influencer to pay compensation to actor Marcos Pitombo for spreading false news | Rio de Janeiro

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro condemned the digital influencer Erlan Martins dos Santos to pay R$ 15 thousand to the actor Marcos Pitombo for spreading false information that he would have been the pivot of the end of the marriage of the influencers Gabriela Pugliesi and Erasmo Viana. The decision was published on July 1.

The decision states that, in February of last year, Erlan published in his Instagram stories the image of Pitombo with Viana and another person and a caption that contains irony. He also commented on the case on his YouTube channel.

The actor denied the relationship and asked for the video to be deleted, but the video was only put in private mode.

g1 contacted Erlan, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

Erlan alleges that it only resulted in the publication of a profile called “Galo Intruso”. However, a few days later, another video was published in which the influencer talks about the notification.

“However, it clarifies that, during this second video, the Defendant continues talking about the rumor, speculating that the attitudes adopted by the Plaintiff would be ‘strange’, which would thus demonstrate that he would be taking the blame for the separation of the aforementioned couple, further inducing the public to believe that the Author was hiding his alleged sexual orientation”, states an excerpt from the decision.

The Justice decided that, even though he was not the author of the original publication, he helped to spread the false news, even after extrajudicial notification.

“In his defense thesis, the Defendant does not deny that he made the publications, nor their content, limiting himself to stating that he did not intend to harm the Author and that he works “with the artistic medium”, which would be “his gain bread”, which justifies its right to publish about the facts, emphasizing that it is a constitutional right to express its opinion”, says another excerpt from the decision.

The decision highlights that the followers’ right to information was extrapolated and that Marcos Pitombo’s honor was violated.

“It turns out that freedom of communication needs to be balanced with the individual right of each one, so that, without restricting the circulation of information, offense is avoided at the time of the individual involved in the news. However, in the specific case, the Defendant disseminated news that, in fact, was not proven to be true, a fact not even denied in the answer, not convincing the allegation that the publication was not offensive”.