Justice decrees, for the second time in 26 days, the bankruptcy of Ricardo Eletro – Época Negócios

Retail chain store Ricardo Eletro (Photo: Disclosure)

Máquina de Vendas was declared bankrupt again this Tuesday, 5th, a little less than a month after having managed to reverse the first court decision, in early June. The company, owner of retailer Ricardo Eletro, was undergoing judicial recovery and had already approved a payment agreement with creditors.

The debt reaches R$ 4 billion, plus R$ 1 billion in tax arrears. Considering only Bradesco and Santander, there are approximately R$ 2 billion in debt securities (debentures). The company will again appeal the decision of the Court.

“Respecting the understanding expressed by the Court, the Máquina de Vendas Group, which will present and adopt the appropriate measures, is positioned in the sense of absolute disagreement with said decision, since it does not seem, in the strict view of the companies, that individual interests of 3 financial institutions (debts originally made more than 7 years ago), are considered absolute to the detriment of more than 17 thousand other creditors”, informed Pedro Bianchi, president of Máquina de Vendas, in a note to Estadão.

Bankruptcy was declared at the request of the banks. At its peak, Máquina de Vendas had 1,200 stores in the country, with revenues of R$9.5 billion and 28,000 employees. The company was one of the main competitors of Brazilian retail giants such as Casas Bahia, Ponto and Magazine Luiza.

Now, the company is just a website with few products, close to zero revenue and 40 employees. In 2020, Ricardo Nunes, CEO of the company, was arrested, accused of evasion, but spent only one day in jail.