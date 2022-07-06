Kamikaze: how ‘divine wind’ became synonymous with suicide | World

A Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) approved by the Senate on Thursday (3), which grants a series of social benefits in an election year, earned the nickname of PEC Kamikaze. The name refers to a war strategy of Japan in World War II, in which the pilot of the plane killed himself during the attack.
The word kamikaze, of Japanese origin, is a combination of the terms divine (kami) and wind (kaze). According to the encyclopedia Britannica, the expression was first used in 1281 to describe typhoons that protected Japan from a Mongol invasion.
Japanese plane during a kamikaze attack on American ships in the Philippines in 1944 — Photo: US Navy
During World War II, kamikaze was the name given to pilots who threw themselves, along with the plane, against a military target. Historians explain that this was Japan’s response to face US aircraft, which had greater combat power.
Most planes were ordinary fighter jets, loaded with bombs or extra gas tanks, which were deliberately flown to crash into their targets. The pilot committed suicide to ensure the success of the attack. Even when hit, some managed to continue guiding the plane and reaching the target.
Kamikaze pilot moments before he exploded while trying to hit an American ship in October 1944 — Photo: US Navy
Historian Michael Anderson explains that this attitude was not exactly an act of fanaticism or despair by the Japanese, but something more close to the samurai way of life. “With a great sense of duty, samurai culture gave kamikaze pilots the concept of honor in their actions,” Anderson wrote in the article “Kamikazes: Understanding the Men Behind the Myth,” published in the International Journal of Naval History.
According to the US Air Force, there were around 2,800 kamikaze attacks in World War II that sank 34 ships, damaged 368 more and killed nearly 10,000 American sailors and soldiers.