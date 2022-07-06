Keanu Reeves is hailed on the networks for patience to answer battery of questions from young fan at airport – Monet

+



Keanu Reeves answers questions from a young fan with all the patience in the world (Photo: Getty Images; Playback/Twitter)

No wonder Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. The 57-year-old actor calmly faced a surprise ‘interview’ with a young fan at the airport even after a few hours of flight and conquered the web even more.

The report that went viral was made by TV producer Andrew Kimmel on his Twitter account on Monday (4). “Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to New York today. A boy asked for an autograph in his luggage and started firing off a series of quick questions. Keanu happily responded to each one…”, begins the person responsible for the tweets.

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant at the MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo: Getty Images)

Andrew then detailed some of the curious young man’s questions. “Child: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Child: I saw online that you were at the Grand Prix (pronounced ox) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (with a French accent, without correcting it). F1! Racing cars! Child: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles”, transcribes the producer.

After a few more detailed questions in Andrew’s thread, the boy started to run out of ideas on what to ask – and he was surprised. “By this point, the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started questioning him. Why were you in Europe? Which galleries did you visit in Paris? What was your favorite?”, he recalls.

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix: Resurrections (2021) (Photo: Disclosure)

The storyteller celebrates Keanu Reeves’ kindness, can’t stand it and also asks for a photo. “The man could not have been better, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the guy is so classy and small moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!” See the photo of Andrew Kimmel and Keanu Reeves:

Andrew Kimmel also took a cone from Keanu Reeves at the airport (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

In responses to the tweet, fans melted and played with the moment. “Every father of a boy knows this posture”, joked an internet user. “He’s just a really nice person. And seeing as his fame grew, he had every excuse not to be,” opined another. “God, I just LOVE HIM”, declared the admirer. “A good human being and a reminder that there are good people in this world”, summarized one more.

See Andrew’s first tweet below and click to see the full conversation between Keanu and the young fan:

The charm of Keanu Reeves, star of films such as ‘The Matrix’ and ‘The Chasers’, crosses all barriers. One of the actor’s ‘victims’ was Sandra Bullock, who said last month that had a crush on him.

The situation happened on the set of ‘Maximum Velocity’ (1994), in which they starred together. The actress was 29 years old at the time of the release and revealed: “I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was.” Sandra admitted that it was “hard” for her to be “really serious” during scenes because of the star’s charm.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves in Full Speed ​​(1994) (Photo: Playback)

“He’d look at me and I’d be like…”, the actress said with a giggle. But the feelings were unrequited, at least according to Sandra Bullock herself. “I never dated him. I think there was something about me that I think he didn’t like.”

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss (Photo: Disclosure)

Keanu Reeves recently returned to his role as Neo for ‘Matrix Resurrections’, released last year. The fourth film arrived as a continuation of the acclaimed trilogy (until then), which had its last feature there in 2003. Watch the trailer: