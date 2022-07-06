Kelly Key’s husband on training with her: ‘Work out together, fuck together’

Mico Freitas, 41, husband of Kelly Key, 39, joked by sharing a photo of training with the singer. The businessman commented that “a couple that works out together, has sex together”.

In a post on Instagram, Mico appears shirtless and the singer, by his side, lowers her gym pants a little to show her defined belly.

“Couple who work out together, have sex together, oops, grow together!”, wrote the businessman in the caption of the post.

The singer’s daughter, Suzanna Freitas, did not fail to notice her stepfather’s joke and commented. “Oh, I really deserve it, just because,” she said.

A fan of the couple loved the joke and said: “That’s what I pay for internet. I love you.” “Look at her looking at him!! What a hell”, commented a follower when noticing the singer’s gaze towards her husband. Another more lively follower stated that she finds the two “hot”. “I just love you both!!!! My reference as a couple. You guys are too hot!”

“Dispute to see who has the six pack up to date. This is humiliation kkkkk. I love this couple”, commented another fan. “Couple of millions, I love your humor. God bless!”, said another. “If it’s not for fun, he doesn’t even show up,” said a follower.

Excited, the couple, who are traveling through the south of Portugal, decided to train this morning. “The point is: training now, which is past midnight, training is valid for the next day. That’s what we’re going to do and sleep until later”, said the singer.