Kia Sportage hybrid: check out the prices of the new model

Kia Brasil announced this Tuesday (5/7) the prices of the new Sportage hybrid MHEV. The brand’s SUV comes in two versions: the EX (R$219,990) and the EX Prestige (R$254,990). According to Kia, the launch is scheduled for the end of this month.

The new Kia Sportage Hybrid features Mild Hybrid technology Electric Vehicle (MHEV), which allows it to run on a gasoline engine and a small electric one, with a 48-volt battery. The Gamma II engine, 1.6 liter, turbo, with direct fuel injection, is capable of generating 180hp and maximum torque of 27kgfm. In addition, it has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a stop and go system.

According to Kia, the hybrid Sportage chosen will be shorter, with a wheelbase of 2.68m. The model is the same one sold in Europe. Thus, the SUV maintains the medium size and comes to compete with the Jeep Compass, Toyota Corolla Cross and also against the Volkswagen Taos. North America received a larger variation of the Sportage, with a wheelbase of 2.75m.

. The model that will come to Brazil is the “European”, with a more sporty feel

The entry-level EX version has heated front seats and steering wheel, full LED headlights (with automatic lighting) and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also features Smart Key technology and is equipped with a rain sensor, reversing camera, as well as six airbags and electronic parking brake. The multimedia system has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

EX Prestige version of the Kia Sportage hybrid

Costing R$ 35 thousand more, the EX Prestige has complementary and sophisticated equipment, such as 19-inch wheels. For the comfort of the driver and passengers, the seats are covered in leather and there is a panoramic sunroof. The car also comes with an induction cell phone charger, Paddle Shift and rotary shifter.

Sportage EX Prestige has 12.3-inch multimedia



As for safety, the version has an extensive driver assistance package. There are 360 ​​degree cameras (SVM – Surround View Monitor); blind spot monitor; adaptive cruise control (with Stop and Go in traffic jams) and, above all, a forward collision avoidance assistant (FCA-JT).

Launch will be at classic car event

The official launch of the new hybrid Kia Sportage will take place in Araxá (MG) during the Brasil Classic Kia Show 2022, from July 28 to 31. That’s because Kia obtained the Naming Rights and will be the master sponsor of the event. According to the company, models from the four previous generations of the Sportage will be on display, which is about to complete 30 years of history – the first generation was launched in 1993.