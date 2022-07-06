Klara Castanho: Hospital hinders leak investigation | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Coren-SP faces resistance from the hospital to solve Klara Castanho’s case

The identification of the professionals involved in the leak of confidential data about Klara Castanho has been made difficult by the very hospital where she was admitted to perform the delivery. According to the Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP), the medical institution belonging to Rede D’Or denied access to the actress’ medical records.

“Coren-SP informs that it requested the medical record of the actress who was the victim of a leak of confidential information to the hospital where she was treated, but access to the document was denied to the council by the institution on the grounds of the need for prior authorization from the patient, following as provided for in resolutions of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) and in the Code of Ethics for Nursing Professionals”, said the institution in a post on Instagram.

Coren-SP reinforced the need to have access to medical records to be able to identify the team that worked in the delivery and, in this way, take the appropriate measures. The institution also made itself available to Klara to help her in whatever way necessary.

“In this way, Coren-SP makes itself available to the actress, if that is her will, for guidance on the procedures for forwarding the investigation of the conduct of the nursing professionals who have attended her or authorization for access to the chart”, says the publication.

In a note sent to the column, Rede D’Or said that it has collaborated with the investigations, but confirmed that it did not allow access to Klara Castanho’s medical record. Look:

“The Hospital informs that it is collaborating and maintaining contact with all the authorities involved in the elucidation of the case since the beginning of the investigation of the facts. It is worth mentioning that the hospital opened its facilities to Coren-SP and made available the list and contacts of the professionals who attended the patient. The medical record, however, is a document owned by the patient. It is necessary to have her express authorization or a court order for the data to be disclosed to third parties.”

Leak

Klara Castanho chose a Rede D’Or hospital to deliver the baby. She became pregnant after being a victim of rape and decided, through legal means, to give the child up for adoption.

The actress had her confidentiality violated by the team that attended her on the spot. According to the information that came to light, who went to the press to tell the gossip was one of the nurses who worked in the delivery.

In the outburst that Klara made on her Instagram profile, she reported that she suffered a lot with the medical team, which did not provide her with adequate care to deal with the delicate situation.