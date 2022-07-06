Lack of money prevents three out of 10 Brazilians from traveling – News

O desire to travel of 30.5% of Brazilians in 2021 was frustrated by lack of moneyshow data from Pnad Tourism (National Household Sample Survey) released this Wednesday (6) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

According to the study, 20.8% report that there is no need to travel8.3% say they don’t have time and 7.6% claim there is no interest. There are also those who highlight the health problems (3%) and those who claim to have other priorities (8.9%) at the moment.

The impossibility of traveling for another reason was 20.9%. The IBGE, however, emphasizes that the quote was overstated due to causes related to the health crisis – such as the need for social distancing, the impossibility of taking flights or even the fact that people were infected by the new coronavirus.





In view of this scenario, only 9.1 million (12.7%) of the 71.5 million Brazilian households declared that they had traveled in the three months prior to the interview. In 2020, this percentage had been 13.9%.

The survey also shows that, of the 62.4 million households where residents did not travel in 2021, 86.2% of them had an income of less than two minimum wages (R$ 2,200, according to the minimum value for that year).

Among households with displacements in the analysis period, 95.8% registered up to three trips, with the occurrence of a single trip prevailing in 74.2% of households in 2020 and 74.9% in 2021.





destinations

The study reveals the destinations preferred by Brazilians when traveling. In 2021, 99.3% (12.2 million) of displacements occurred within the national territory. According to the IBGE, the Southeast region (40.9%) was the most visited, followed by the Northeast (28.2%), South (17.3%), Midwest (7%) and North (6, 6%). An expressive part of these displacements occurred within the same Great Region and, not infrequently, within the states themselves.

In the ranking of the federative units that received the most travelers from both other states and other cities, São Paulo appears in first place, receiving 20.6% of travelers. The states of Minas Gerais (11.4%), Bahia (9.5%), Rio de Janeiro (6.6%), Rio Grande do Sul (6.5%), Paraná (5, 6%) and Santa Catarina (5.2%).















