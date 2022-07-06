Lara finds Marcelo’s old car before he died, makes a shocking discovery and Flora gets what she wanted

In the soap opera The favoriteshown by Globo on Worth seeing again, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will continue to deceive people with his sweet way. Despite all the farce, the hardest thing for her will be to win Lara (Mariana Ximenes). That way, the villain will decide to appeal.

In the next chapters, Flora will take the woman to an abandoned shed. She will show you an old car and say that it belonged to Marcelo. “We made so many plans for the future in this car, we dated, we laughed so much… There are people who have a house to leave for their son. I have this car to leave for you…”she will say.

Lara will be upset with Flora and will say that she loved the gift. It will be with this attitude that the woman will be able to bend her daughter’s heart. In a next scene, the evil woman will confess to Dodi (Murilo Benicio) that it was all a lie. She bought some old car to impress the young woman.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.