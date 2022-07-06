Latam returns to fly to two more international destinations

The airline Latam returned to have flights to two more international destinations. They are: from Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, to Bariloche, Argentina, and also from Porto Alegre Airport to Lima, Peru. Both routes have been suspended since early 2020 due to the pandemic.

There are currently two weekly flights to the Argentine city and three weekly flights to the Peruvian capital. The routes are being carried out on Airbus A320 aircraft configured in premium economy and economy classes.

In a note, Latam clarified that the flights on the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Bariloche route are chartered flights marketed by tour operators.

The company already offers flights to Lima departing from Guarulhos Airport, in addition to another three weekly flights from Galeão Airport.

Bariloche is a destination for many Brazilians in winter

According to data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), Latam remained the leader in Brazilian commercial aviation for the fourth consecutive month. The numbers point to a share of 33.7% in the domestic market, while in the second position was Azul with 33.3% and Gol followed with 32.6% in the sector.

The result comes after the increase in routes already operated, in addition to the opening of new destinations. In May 2022, Latam Brasil had an occupancy rate of 73.2%, carrying more than 2 million passengers on around 532 daily domestic flights to 50 Brazilian destinations.

