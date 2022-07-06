Leandra Leal shows her daughter dancing and surprises: “little princess grew up”

Actress Leandra Leal shared with fans a fun moment with her only daughter

The actress Leandra Leal enchanted by showing a rare apparition of her only daughter. The famous is a proud mother of a little girl. Although she does not hide the heiress, the artist seeks to spare her firstborn from public exhibitions, as well as the consequences of having a mother with a successful artistic career.

In addition to the mother, the girl’s grandmother is also not anonymous. It turns out that Leandra is the daughter of the actress Ângela Leal. The carioca debuted on the small screen by playing the character Yolanda Queiroz in the soap opera “Irmãos Coragem”, which aired in 1970.

Years later, in the early 1990s, Ângela played Maria Bruaca in the original version of the soap opera “Pantanal”. Recently, Leandra Leal recalled this remarkable role in her mother’s life, which was also fundamental in her career. This is because the serial marked Leandra’s debut in dramaturgy, at the age of eight. At the time, she played Juma’s daughter.

In real life, the famous melted when showing her own daughter. Little Julia is seven years old. She is the result of an old relationship. The actress was married to cultural producer Alê Youssef. The former couple split in 2018 after spending about eight years together. Despite the breakup, they maintain a good relationship, especially for the sake of raising their only heir.

In a rare record, Júlia appears in what appears to be her mother’s apartment. The girl uses a pair of socks to slide across the floor. She dances around the room, going from one side to the other and taking a few steps, while moving her hands and waving some kind of ribbon she was holding.

The sound chosen by the artist was “Que Tal um Samba?”, by Chico Buarque. The video was even recorded on the day the singer celebrated another year of life. “Congratulations @chicobuarque. Thank you for this song, a gift you gave us on your 78th birthday. Strength and hope through art. A cheer for all the generations you pack. Long live!” he wished. Leandra Leal.

Julinha’s musicality stole the show and the girl won much praise from the actress’s followers. “How this little princess has grown! What a sweetheart, always beautiful!”, melted a fan. Another said: “How cute!” One highlighted: “Art pulsating”. And yet another was delighted: “Child, being a child, very beautiful”.

