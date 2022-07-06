Leonardo Torres Quevedo is the name on one of the newest A320neo in the world; know who he was

Image: Iberia





The Spanish company Iberia, continuing with the renewal of its fleet, announced on Monday, July 4, that it has received the fifth of the six Airbus A320neo planes it plans for this year, and the 13th of this model in its fleet, to operate flights short and medium distances.

This A320neo, registered under the registration EC-NTQ, bears the name Leonardo Torres Quevedo, in honor of one of the great Spanish inventors of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. A civil engineer by profession, Leonardo stood out for his great inventive and decisive capacity.

He delved into very different areas for his time, such as aeronautics and algebra, and his contributions were highlighted both in Spain and outside the country’s borders in various fields of engineering, such as cable cars or airships.

All Iberia Airbus A320neos have names related to aviation: Leonardo Torres Quevedo is the latest in a series that includes Amelia Earhart, María Bernaldo de Quirós, Patrulla Águila or Getafe, the birthplace of aviation in Spain, among others.

Currently, the Iberia Group’s current fleet comprises 148 aircraft, 80 of which belong to Iberia, from the A350, A330 and A320 families; 23 to the Iberia Express, from the A320 family; and another 45 to Air Nostrum, from the ATR 72 and CRJ families.

