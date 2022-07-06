Limão com Mel bus is involved in a serious accident in a city in Bahia; know details

The band’s vehicle was heading to Ceará, where they perform tonight

Published on 7/5/2022

An accident with the bus of the band Limão com Mel left fans worried this Tuesday afternoon (5). According to information obtained by the Bnewsthe vehicle was near the city of Tucano, in the interior of Bahia, bound for Poranga-Ceará, where the band performs tonight.

Also according to information, the vocalists were not present on the bus, which ended up colliding with a car on the highway. At the time of the incident, the vehicle was transporting some members of the technical part of the band. So far, there are only records of one person injured, who was in one of the cars that ended up colliding in front of the band’s bus.

Sought by the report, the group’s advisor assured that everyone is doing well and that the PRF is already on its way to carry out investigations into the case. “Only another part of the members were on the bus, but no one suffered anything, everything is fine despite the scare. We are now just doing the protocol, waiting for the PRF to arrive”, he assured.

André also stated that SAMU has already rescued one of the drivers of the cars that collided on the track. “SAMU has already rescued the driver, who is alive and had only a few injuries and abrasions on parts of the body, because of his car that flew, was thrown because of the other vehicle, which was the cause of all the accident and the driver fled the scene.”

