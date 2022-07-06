Lion, giraffe and elephant hunter shot dead in South Africa

Lion (Photo: Getty Images)

Riaan Naude, 55, known as a wildlife “trophy hunter”, was killed in South Africa. The body was found with gunshot wounds next to his vehicle in Limpopo province.

Naude hunted lions, giraffes and even elephants and published photographs on social media where he appeared with carcasses of animals from endangered species.

According to a spokesman for the South African Police Service, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, there was blood on his head and face. In the vehicle, officers found hunting rifles, clothing, water, whiskey and pajamas.

The Heritage Protection Group, a non-profit crime-fighting group, believes that Naude stopped the car on the side of the road about 5 km from Mokopane after the vehicle overheated. Then, two men in another vehicle approached and shot the man “blank range”.

According to the entity, eyewitnesses saw a pistol and said that, after the shooting, the suspects got into the car and fled towards Marken. Police said officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and found Naude’s body lying next to his vehicle.

Naude lived in Phalaborwa and ran Pro Hunt Africa, a professional hunting team that offers tourists the hunting experience.

Animal protection organizations commented on Naude’s death. The blog Protect All Wildlife wrote on social media that the “hunter was hunted”.

*report by the agency O Globo