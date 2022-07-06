Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Announced, Coming in 2023

Remember when Yoshimi Yasuda talked about the return of Lollipop Chainsaw, but no one knew what it was about? Well, the former executive director of Kadokawa Games has announced that he is involved in the production of a remake of the title. His new company, Dragami Games has acquired the rights to the franchise, and the game will arrive in 2023.

Yasuda published a statement on their social media to announce the project and revealed a concern over the series’ abandonment. To bring the experience to current consoles, he struck a deal with Warner Bros., the title’s distributor outside of Asia, for the new venture.

As this is a remake, not everything will be the same as the original title, and the soundtrack ended up being the first part affected. The producer said that he will include new tracks in Lollipop Chainsaw, as the old ones would have had problems in renewing licenses.

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Will Have More Realistic Graphics

In the statement, Yasuda talks about the graphic quality of the Lollipop Chainsaw remake. According to him, as current consoles have more advanced specifications, the title’s look will follow such technologies and fans will be able to enjoy a more realistic proposal when revisiting the work in 2023.

