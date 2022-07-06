Lollipop Chainsaw remake announced for 2023

Facebook

After a teaser last month, we have confirmation: Lollipop Chainsaw will receive a remake in 2023.

Announced by Dragami Games – which is led by the original game’s producer Yoshimi Yasuda – the game will arrive worldwide next year, although a title for the remake or platforms has yet to be announced (via IGN). The game will be developed by “a combination of the original version’s development team, including Yasuda as a producer and a new team from Dragami Games.”

The game will aim to recreate the original, but Yasuda explained that the remake will feature some key differences. Due to the power of next-gen hardware, the new title will feature “a more realistic approach to graphics”. Also, there are licensing issues for the soundtrack. That is, of the 16 licensed songs from the first game, in the remake we will have some of them and others unpublished.

Lollipop Chainsaw was released in 2012 and saw game director Suda51, film director James Gunn and Yasuda collaborate to present the story of Juliet Starling – a high school cheerleader dealing with a zombie outbreak. Writing about the creation of the original game and its newest return, Yasuda explained, “Unfortunately, several factors caused fans to no longer be able to play the game. Lollipop Chainsaw easily, and it’s been a while since players have been able to access the game on current consoles.”

“We, the original development team of Lollipop Chainsaw, we thought of the game as very precious to us and we didn’t want to leave it in limbo where players who want to play it can’t. As such, we purchased the intellectual property from Kadokawa Games and decided to develop a remake. We have already contacted Warner Bros. on development and we are being supported by them in this endeavor”.