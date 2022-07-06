Lotofcil 2564, Timemania 1804, Quina 5889: lottery results (5/7) – Nacional

Lotofcil has a prize of R$ 1.5 million this Tuesday (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Caixa drew lots this Tuesday (5/7) the contests Lotofcil 2564, Quina 5889, Timemania 1804, Dupla Sena 2387 and Dia de Sorte 625.

The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. See how it went in the video below.

O State of Mines updated all results in real time!

Check out this Tuesday’s lotteries (5/7)





Lotofcil 2564 – BRL 1.5 million

Whoever hits 15 numbers from 01 to 25 wins the maximum prize.

Check the tens: 02 – 04 – 06 – 07 – 08 – 11 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

A bet by Barra do Garas-MT scored 15 points and took more than R$1.5 million.

prize

15 hits: 1 bet, BRL 1,556,317.42

14 hits: 201 bets, R$ 1,623.51

13 hits: 9,755 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 102,792 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 570,055 bets, BRL 5.00

Next draw: BRL 1.5 million (7/6)

Quina 5889 – BRL 1.4 million

The amount will go out to the only player who enters five numbers from 01 to 80.

Check the tens: 04 – 06 – 29 – 58 – 66

prize

5 hits: no bet

4 hits: 49 bets, R$ 6,662.58

3 hits: 4,459 bets, R$ 69.72

2 hits: 109,790 winning bets, BRL 2.83

Next draw: BRL 2.3 million (7/6)

Timemania 1804 – BRL 43 million

The participant must choose ten numbers from 01 to 80 and hope that seven are drawn. You also need to fill in the “Team of the Heart”.

Check the tens: 01 – 47 – 55 – 56 – 57 – 64 – 78

Heart team: 56 – Moto Club-MA (29,199 bets, R$ 7.50)

prize

7 hits: no bet

6 hits: 8 bets, BRL 65,431.10

5 hits: 497 bets, BRL 1,504.59

4 hits: 9,778 bets, BRL 9.00

3 hits: 101,359 bets, BRL 3.00

Next draw: BRL 45 million (7/7)

Dupla-Sena 2387 – R$ 600 thousand



The player dials 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws.

Check out the dozens:

1st draw: 12 – 16 – 27 – 35 – 37 – 39

prize

6 hits: no bet

5 hits: 12 bets, BRL 3,468.31

4 hits: 478 bets, BRL 99.50

3 hits: 8,522 bets, BRL 2.79

2nd draw: 06 – 23 – 32 – 34 – 43 – 46

prize

6 hits: no bet

5 hits: 24 bets, BRL 1,560.74

4 hits: 670 bets, BRL 70.99

3 hits: 9,727 bets, BRL 2.44

Next draw: BRL 800 thousand (7/7)

Lucky Day 625 – BRL 500 thousand



The player has to enter seven numbers from 01 to 31 to pocket the fortune. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens.

Check the tens: 02 – 06 – 10 – 12 – 19 – 30 – 31

Lucky month: 12 – December (55,359 bets, BRL 2.00)

prize

7 hits: no bet

6 hits: 53 bets, BRL 1,662.13

5 hits: 1,637 bets, BRL 20.00

4 hits: 20,215 bets, BRL 4.00

Next draw: BRL 800 thousand (7/7)