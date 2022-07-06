Lucas Rangel explodes when receiving criticism for building banner: “I will not put up with it”

By placing his own photo on the banner of a new building, Lucas Rangel receives negative comments and explodes

The digital influencer Lucas Rangel he was not at all pleased to receive a barrage of criticism for his choice of facade for his new building. This Tuesday (05), he countered the negative comments and did not forgive the attacks.

On social media, the comedian shared a click in front of the new development and the choice for the decoration of the exterior of the place drew attention. Is that the boy decided to put a photo of his own face in the construction, which did not please some followers.

When sharing the video in which the boy appears celebrating the achievement, many said that the choice was cheesy and ugly: “Why do rich people have such bad taste?”asked a follower.

As soon as he saw the disapproving messages, the influencer didn’t let it go. Irritated by the situation, he sent a direct message: “Why are there so many bad people? On the day I celebrate a very important achievement for me, a lot of effort and work; people come to frustrate and diminish”he said.

“I want to give up! ‘Oh, that’s my opinion’. It’s not people, there are people who camouflage hatred in opinion. People make a point of diminishing the achievements of others always. So-and-so changes cars: ‘Oh, old car, I didn’t like the color, blah, blah, blah’. Always like this. And I’m not going to put up with it”assured.

Look:

bro why are there so many bad people huh? On the day I celebrate a very important achievement for me, with a lot of effort and work; People come to frustrate and decrease because the desire is to give up pic.twitter.com/l53QZrXEAB — rangel (@LucasRangel) July 5, 2022 “ah it’s my opinion” is not people, there are people who camouflage hate in opinion. People make a point of diminishing the achievements of others always. Guy changes car: oh old car, I didn’t like the color, wow bla bla bla always like this. And I won’t be putting up with — rangel (@LucasRangel) July 5, 2022 FINALLY THE FRONT OF MY BUILDING IS READY!!!! very happyzzzzz pic.twitter.com/LaATp1EEeu — rangel (@LucasRangel) July 5, 2022

scare

Recently, the content creator had such a scare and decided to share the moment with his followers. On social media, he said he had his car invaded and his suitcase taken by thieves, which ended up causing a great financial loss.

Excited, he said that he had never experienced anything like it and explained that he was not in the vehicle when the bandits invaded. He explained that the glass in the back of the car was entirely broken and that he felt vulnerable as a result.