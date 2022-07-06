Lula and Alckmin attend the wake of Cardinal Cláudio Hummes at the Sé Cathedral | Sao Paulo

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) attended the wake of Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, Archbishop Emeritus of São Paulo, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of São Paulo, the Cathedral of the , on Tuesday night (5).

Dom Cláudio died on Monday morning (4) in São Paulo, aged 87. The cardinal was treating lung cancer.

At their farewell, Lula and Alckmin, pre-candidates for the Presidency and Vice, respectively, spoke with Father Júlio Lancelotti about Dom Cláudio’s concerns with the Amazon and the homeless. The PT also cited stories involving Dom Cláudio in the period of the metalworkers’ strikes, in the late 70’s.

The wake began on Monday, at 7:15 pm, when the body arrived at the Sé Cathedral, and will continue until this Wednesday (6), at 10 am. Masses will be held on Wednesday at 6 am and 8 am.

The wake continues until 9:30 am, when the coffin will be closed, which will be placed in front of the altar for the last funeral mass present, at 10 am, presided over by the Apostolic Nuncio (representative of the Pope) in Brazil, Dom Giambattista Diquatro. The burial will take place after this mass, in the crypt of the Cathedral.

Franciscan, “Don Cláudio”, as he was known, was one of the most influential archbishops in the Holy See. In 2013, at the Conclave that chose Pope Francis, Claudius was sitting next to him. In an interview with the press, Jorge Bergoglio revealed that the choice of the name Francisco was inspired by Cláudio.

“By my side, in the elections, was the Archbishop Emeritus of São Paulo and Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for the Clergy, Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, a great friend. When the situation got a little dangerous, he consoled me. When the votes reached both rosaries, started to applaud, because the pope had been elected. And he hugged me, kissed me and said: ‘Don’t forget the poor.’ And that word entered my head: the poor. I thought of Francis of Assisi”, he explained. the pope at the time.

Born on August 8, 1934, in Montenegro (RS), Cláudio Hummes dedicated himself to the life of the church since he was 17, when he joined the Order of Friars Minor – Franciscans – on February 1, 1952, and remained in the active until March 2022, when already in poor health, as a result of cancer, he resigned as president of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (Ceama).

Hummes also held the position of president of the Episcopal Commission for the Amazon, of the CNBB, and of the newly created Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (CEAMA).

In 2019, at the Amazon Synod in Rome, Dom Cláudio defended the demarcation of indigenous lands.

“We know that, for indigenous people, this is fundamental. Also geographically delimited reserves are very important for the preservation of the Amazon “, he declared in a press conference at the Vatican, at the Synod.

On April 29, at the Sé Cathedral, the spiritual and temporal leader of the Tibetan people, Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, was received by authorities of different religions, including Dom Cláudio.

The cardinal opened the celebration and highlighted the “strong symbolism” of that meeting. For him, the act was a manifestation “that we respect each other and that we want our religions to cultivate tolerance and mutual respect”.

Dom Cláudio recalled that he considers “his Holiness the Dalai Lama as someone recognized worldwide as a builder of peace and tolerance between peoples and religions” and that “we Christians, by our own faith, are committed to the construction of peace, of love , of solidarity”.

At the end, Dom Cláudio asked God “to bless this meeting of ours and make it fruitful”. “Dear Dalai Lama, Your Holiness is most welcome among us.”

At the age of 17, Cláudio joined, in 1952, the Order of Friars Minor – Franciscans. Ordained a priest in 1958, he was sent to Rome, where he obtained a doctorate in philosophy at the Pontifical University Antonianum in 1963.

Appointed Bishop by São Paulo VI, in March 1975, Dom Cláudio Hummes took over the Diocese of Santo André (SP), in December of the same year, and remained there for 21 years, until 1996, when he was appointed to the Archdiocese of Fortaleza ( EC).

At ABC, Dom Cláudio closely followed the labor movement in Brazil, including the historic general strike of ABC metalworkers at the end of the 1970s. of the strikers and took a stand against the dismissals of the protesters.

In Fortaleza, between 1996 and 1998, Dom Cláudio coordinated a work with the poorest families.

In 1998, Saint John Paul II appointed him Archbishop of São Paulo, where he remained until 2006, having been made a cardinal by the Pope in 2001.

Between 2006 and 2010, appointed by Pope Benedict XVI, Dom Cláudio was the prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, in the Vatican. At the time, Cardinal Hummes was responsible for more than 400,000 priests spread across five continents.

At COP21, in December 2015, the cardinal expressed unrestricted support for the indigenous way of life: “it is necessary to defend them, defend their rights, give them again the possibility of being the protagonists of their history, the subjects of their story. Everything was taken from them: their identity, their land, their languages, their culture, their history, everything”.

Back in Brazil, he was appointed president of the Episcopal Commission for the Amazon of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), a position he held until 2019.