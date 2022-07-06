Lula has 44% against 36% of Bolsonaro in the 1st round, says PoderData

Search PowerDate held from July 3 to 5, 2022 shows that the scenario for the presidential succession remains stable and concentrated on Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Today, Lula has 44% of the voting intentions against 36% of the current president.

15 days ago, they were at 44% and 34%, respectively. Bolsonaro fluctuated 2 percentage points up – within the poll’s margin of error (2 pp).

The other pre-candidates add up to 11% of the voting intentions. Ciro Gomes (PDT) scores 5%; André Janones (Avante) and Simone Tebet (MDB) each have 3%. Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Young), Pablo Marçal (Pros), Luciano Bivar (União Brasil), Leonardo Pericles (UP), Eymael (DC), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) did not have enough mentions to score.

A candidate for the Plateau wins the dispute in the 1st round if he has at least 50% plus 1 of the valid votes – those given to candidates (excluding blanks and nulls). With 44%, Lula is 3 percentage points behind the sum of his opponents, who concentrate 47% of voting intentions. It is a tie situation, considering the margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

Two weeks ago, the difference was 1 percentage point – 44% of Lula against 45% of the other candidates.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 3 to 5, 2022 through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06550/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

O PowerDate also asked respondents about how they would vote in an eventual 2nd round. Click here to read the results.

STRATIFICATION

Lula has his best performance in the Northeast (56% against 30% for the president); Bolsonaro, in the North (56%; Lula has 36%). The 2 tie technically in the other regions.

The PT continues with a significant advantage over Bolsonaro among women, young people and people with lower incomes, while the president has his best score among those who earn 5 or more salaries. Read the survey clippings by sex, age, region, education and income below.



In the last rounds of PowerDateLula and Bolsonaro have consistently tied in the Southeast region, which has more voters

POWERDATA

The content of PowerDate can be read on social networks, where infographics and news are shared. Follow the profiles of the research division of the Power 360 at the twitterat the Facebookat the Instagram and not LinkedIn.

POWERDATACAST

O Power 360 it’s the PowerDate publish every 15 days the PowerDataCast, focused exclusively on the debate of electoral and public opinion polls. The last episode featured the participation of the master in Human Rights from UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) Cleyton Feitosa.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from July 3 to 5, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-06550/2022

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access by clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalist Fernando RodriguesEditor-in-Chief of Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.