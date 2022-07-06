Lula is in 1st, followed by Bolsonaro and Ciro; Look

Research by Quaest Consultoria, contracted by Genial Investimentos and released today, shows that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains in the lead for the presidency, with 45% of voting intentions. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 31%.

The difference between the two is 14 percentage points. In the previous survey it was 16 percentage points, but today’s survey cannot be compared to the survey carried out by the institute in June, because in this survey the name of General Santos Cruz (Podemos) was excluded. In June, PT had 46%, while the current president appeared with 30%.

Furthermore, unlike in the previous poll, Lula does not win in the first round, due to the margin of error — which is more or less two percentage points. The former president gets 45% against 42% of the other candidates combined. In the margin of error, the PT is between 47% and 43%, and the others added between 40% and 44%.

In the scenario of stimulated research —when the interviewee receives a previous list with the names of the presidential candidates—, Ciro Gomes (PDT) is third, with 6%. André Janones (Avante) and Simone Tebet (MDB) add up to 2% each. Ciro, Janones and Tebet are technically tied.

Pablo Marçal (Pros) has 1% and draws with Janones and Tebet, but does not reach Ciro. The others appear with 0%. They all tie technically.

The survey heard 2,000 people face-to-face between June 29 and July 2. The confidence index, according to the institute, is 95%. The survey was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-01763/2022 and had a cost of R$ 268,742.48.

Check out the research-tested scenarios

Scenario 1 – Stimulated

Squid (EN): 45%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 31%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 6%

André Janones (Forward): 2%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

Pablo Marcal (Pros): 1%

Vera Lucia (PSTU): 0%

Eymael (DC): 0%

Felipe D’Avila (New): 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

Luciano Bivar (Union Brazil): 0%

Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0%

Whites/Nulls/Will not vote: 6%

Undecided: 6%

Scenario 2 – Stimulated

Squid (EN): 45%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 31%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7%

André Janones (Forward): 3%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 3%

Whites/Nulls/Will not vote: 6%

Undecided: 5%

Scenario 3 – Stimulated

Squid (PT): 47%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 31%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 3%

Whites/Nulls/Will not vote: 7%

Undecided: 5%

Spontaneous Search

In the spontaneous poll – when the names are not presented to the interviewees – Lula also leads, with 31% of the voting intentions, Bolsonaro has 24%, and Ciro, 1%. The PT has an advantage of 7 percentage points over the current president.

In the May survey, the difference was 12 percentage points. That is, Bolsonaro grew up in relation to his main opponent in spontaneous. On that date, PT had 32%, Bolsonaro, 20%, and Ciro, 1%.

Squid (PT): 31%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 24%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 1%

Whites/Nulls/Will not vote: 3%

Undecided: 40%

See the second round scenarios:

Quaest also tested three contests for an eventual second round. Former President Lula would defeat all opponents.

The PT has a 19 percentage point advantage over Bolsonaro – in the previous survey, the difference was 22 points, so it fluctuated within the margin of error.

Scene 1:

Squid (EN): 53%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 34%

White/Null/Will not vote: 9%

Undecided: 4%

Scenario 2:

In a possible dispute between Lula and Ciro, the difference is 27 percentage points, the same as in the previous survey.

Squid (PT): 52%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 25%

White/null/will not vote: 20%

Undecided: 3%

Scenario 3:

Lula’s biggest advantage remains against Simone Tebet. In today’s poll, 35 percentage points separate the two candidates. The difference was 36 points in the previous survey.

Squid (EN): 55%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 20%

White/null/will not vote: 20%

Undecided: 5%

Rejection

The poll also tested the rejection of candidates, and President Jair Bolsonaro leads numerically in this case, with 59%. Ciro Gomes appears with 55%, and Lula has 41% of rejection from those who know him but would not choose him.

Already 18% of voters would not vote for Janones and Tebet, while 15% reject Felipe D’Avila.

In the previous survey, 59% would not vote for Bolsonaro, 52% would not choose Ciro, and 40% would reject Lula.

Bolsonaro – 59%

Ciro Gomes – 55%

Squid – 41%

André Janones – 18%

Simone Tebet – 18%

Felipe D’Ávila – 15%

The survey also showed that Janones and Tebet are unknown to 74% of voters. Novo’s candidate is the least popular and unrecognized by 81% of respondents. Only 1% of voters do not know Lula, while 2% say they do not know who Bolsonaro is, and another 15% do not know Ciro Gomes.

Quaest is a research institute based in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the company carried out electoral surveys only in Minas Gerais. Today, it surveys voting intentions for president, governor and the Senate in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia. The institute has a partnership with Genial Investimentos, which finances surveys for the 2022 elections. The surveys are carried out with face-to-face interviews.