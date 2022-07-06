Lula-Kalil: suspected drone attack at event arrested for the second time

Agricultural rancher Rodrigo Luiz Parreira, accused of being one of the authors of the drone attack during an event held by pre-candidate President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and pre-candidate for the government of Minas Gerais Alexandre Kalil (PSD), in Uberlndia, was arrested on the Sabbath (2/7).
The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) asked for the arrest after identifying the irregular acquisition of firearms by the farmer. The body confirmed that it had requested the arrest, but stated that it “cannot provide information about it, because the case is still under secrecy”.
The suspect was the target of an action by the MPF and other security forces last Friday morning (1st), when search and seizure warrants were carried out in at least 5 addresses assigned to him.
Attack
Due to the stench, supporters who were present came to believe it was feces and urine.
The three suspects were released after signing a Detailed Term of Occurrence (TCO). The Military Police seized the drone.