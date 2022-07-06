Lula-Kalil: suspected drone attack at event arrested for the second time

Lula and Kalil’s pre-campaign event was held on June 15, in Uberlândia (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA press)

Agricultural rancher Rodrigo Luiz Parreira, accused of being one of the authors of the drone attack during an event held by pre-candidate President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and pre-candidate for the government of Minas Gerais Alexandre Kalil (PSD), in Uberlndia, was arrested on the Sabbath (2/7).

According to the Secretary of State for Public Security (Sejusp), the man is in the Uberlndia I prison. The information was released this Tuesday (5/7). The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) asked for the arrest after identifying the irregular acquisition of firearms by the farmer. The body confirmed that it had requested the arrest, but stated that it “cannot provide information about it, because the case is still under secrecy”.

The suspect was the target of an action by the MPF and other security forces last Friday morning (1st), when search and seizure warrants were carried out in at least 5 addresses assigned to him.

In a police statement, Rodrigo claimed to be the owner of the drone that released a strong-smelling liquid on people.

Attack

The farmer and two other people were arrested in the act after using a drone to throw a chemical product on the public that was participating in the Lula-Kalil ticket launching event, in Uberlndia. The event was held on June 15. In addition to Parreira, Charles Wender Oliveira Souza and Daniel Rodrigues de Oliveira were arrested.

Due to the stench, supporters who were present came to believe it was feces and urine.

The three suspects were released after signing a Detailed Term of Occurrence (TCO). The Military Police seized the drone.