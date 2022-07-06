Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro is 14 points in the first round, shows Quaest

Genial/Quaest poll released this Wednesday 6th shows former president Lula (PT) in the lead of the electoral race with 45% of voting intentions. In the previous survey, the PT accounted for 46%. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reached 31% after oscillating positively by 1 percentage point.

Following are Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%, André Janones (Avante) and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2%, and Pablo Marçal (Pros) with 1%. The others did not score.

“During the first semester, Bolsonaro’s image improved. His rejection dropped from 66% to 59%,” wrote political scientist and Quaest director Felipe Nunes. “During the same period, Lula kept his rejection level close to 41%. She neither lost haters nor gained fans.”

To arrive at the results, the institute interviewed 2,000 voters between June 29 and July 2. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points and the confidence level is 95%.

In smaller scenarios, Lula reaches 47%, while Bolsonaro remains with 31%.

Scenario II

Lula (PT) – 45%

Bolsonaro (PL) – 31%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 7%

André Janones (Forward) – 3%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 3%

Undecided – 5%

White/Null/Will not vote – 6%

Scenario III

Lula (PT) – 47%

Bolsonaro (PL) – 31%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 8%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 3%

Undecided – 5%

White/Null/Will not vote – 7%

“The polarization seems well consolidated if we evaluate the voting decision rates, which reach 78% among Lula voters and 76% among Bolsonaro voters”, points out Nunes about the survey.

The scenario of second round also little changed, according to the research: Lula would win all opponents with a wide advantage.

Scenario I

Lula (PT) – 53%

Bolsonaro (PL) – 34%

Undecided – 4%

White/Null/Will not vote – 9%

Scenario II

Lula (PT) – 52%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 25%

Undecided – 3%

White/Null/Will not vote – 20%

Scenario III