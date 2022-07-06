Machu Picchu Matte decides to close physical store in Blumenau

Machu Picchu Matte decided to close the physical store and focus only on the production of the tea that made the company popular in Blumenau. The announcement was made by social media on Monday, 4.

The note stated that the decision was difficult, but that in order to continue serving natural tea generating little environmental impact, it was necessary to focus on this service. The team was overloaded with care, which made it impossible for both fronts to lose out.

The focus on natural tea was chosen because the company understands that the product has more potential for growth in the market. The establishments that already sell tea will continue to be supplied and the network should be expanded.

In the last decade Machu Picchu Matte has physically served clients at popular addresses, such as Rua Antônio da Veiga, close to the Regional University of Blumenau (Furb) and, recently, on the sidewalk of Rua Capitão Euclides de Castro.

“It has been approximately 10 years of many customers leaving with a smile whenever they visit our store, only good memories we will keep. We would like to thank everyone for their support and love during all these years”, reinforced the company.

On Instagram, where the note was published, more than one hundred Machu Picchu Matte customers lamented the event and praised the establishment.

