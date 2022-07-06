Magalu (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) preserve profitability with new commission models, but may compromise growth

Recently, Magazine Luiza MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) announced changes to their commission models, which were highlighted by market analysts.

After raising its commission rates on the marketplace (marketing of third-party products), Via will no longer anticipate payments to part of the sellers. Changes to the payment flow of 3P merchants (marketplace) should start to take effect from the 8th of this month. In relation to sellers who make use of fullfilment (storage of inventories of sellers registered in their marketplace), the transfer of payments must occur in a shorter period.

Magazine Luiza, in turn, is changing the commission rate of sellers in its marketplace in the model of anticipation of sales values ​​made from the 15th. The rate goes from 16% to 18% for a group of categories, such as electronics and beauty, for example (fashion and accessories is off this list). The increase tends to increase service revenue, if it does not affect the volume of transactions carried out by tenants on the platform.

In the opinion of Citi analysts, the measures are consistent with the companies’ recent strategy to preserve profitability and balance sheet through a more rational approach to the “marketplace” (3P), or the platform for selling third-party products. They are the ones that have shown greater growth in recent balance sheets, but have lower profitability.

While there is no expectation of a significant change in overall consolidated margins, the measures could contribute to a gradual improvement in profitability over the medium term.

On the other hand, they consider looking at the long term. For them, these measures can contain the growth of the marketplace, as other companies can take advantage of this opportunity to offer more competitive conditions for sellers. Both companies highlighted the volatile macroeconomic environment and high interest rates as reasons for adopting these measures.

With respect to Via, Citi notes that the retailer continues to offer advance payments through its partner GetNet.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos points out that Via raised the commission rates for its marketplace at the end of last year. Now, with rising interest rates leading to higher cost of capital, e-commerce retailers are looking to better manage their cash flows. With the change in the payment flow of its marketplace sellers, Via seeks to reduce the cash outflow for these operations.

“These adjustments, as well as the recent changes in the payment flow to 3P tenants, should positively contribute to a reduction in the need for working capital, resulting in an improvement in the company’s operating cash generation”, point out the analysts of the company. Raise.

Citi has a neutral recommendation for both Via and Magalu, with respective target prices of BRL 2.80 (53% upside vs. Monday’s close) and BRL 6.30 (196% upside).

