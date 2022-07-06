Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) soar 11%; why actions gained momentum this Tuesday? – Money Times

The roles of the main retailers in e-commerce soared this Tuesday (5), a movement contrary to the strong fall felt by the oil companies.

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) closed up 11.74%, at R$2.38. Via (VIIA3) and American (AMER3) also followed the same trajectory of expressive appreciation, ending the day with gains of 11.48% and 9.73%, quoted at R$ 2.04 and R$ 13.76, respectively.

O Ibovespa, on the other hand, closed down 0.32%, at 98,294.64 points. At the lowest level of the trading session, it dropped more than 2%, to 96,499.42 points, renewing an intraday low since November 3, 2020.

Leandro Petrokas, director of research and partner at Quantzed, explains that the movement of shares today occurs because the assets were “extremely transferred” and went through a rebound process.

According to Petrokas, with the drop in oil and in shares linked to the oil and gas sector, the market believes that inflation may decline, improving expectations regarding the stance of central banks on fees.

“The market understands that, with an abrupt drop in oil and commodities, a drop in prices is to be expected. inflation and, consequently, a relief in relation to the BC’s expectations of not needing to continue raising interest rates. And, with more disposable income, this favors the retail“, he says.

Is today’s high good news?

Magazine Luiza’s share dropped 67.59% in the first half of 2022, becoming one of the negative highlights of the Ibovespa in the period.

Despite the strong appreciation on the stock exchange this Tuesday, volatility should follow the retailer – and other companies in the sector – throughout the year.

In addition to the challenging macroeconomic scenario, with the possibility of a recession in the United States, the elections in October should put more pressure on equities.

According to Victoria Minatto, an analyst at Benndorf, the fall in Magazine Luiza shares does not mean that the paper is cheap.

“The macro moment, both in Brazil and in the world, is not favorable for retail”, he highlights.

The analyst prefers names that generate cash and pay dividends; companies that manage to perform well even in difficult scenarios, which is not the case in retail.

