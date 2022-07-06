Monique Mello – 16:10 | updated on 07/05/2022 17:06



Luiza Helena Trajano Photo: Reproduction / Band News

Luiz Barsi, the biggest individual investor on the Brazilian stock exchange, said he doesn’t like shares in retailers like Magazine Luiza. To justify this, the 83-year-old economist said that Luiza Helena Trajano’s company will go bankrupt, as has happened with many others.

– Of the retail companies, at least 40 have gone bankrupt, and the next ones will go bankrupt. Magazine Luiza will one day break. I don’t know when, but it will break. I’m not a prophet, I’m speaking in terms of history. See, they broke Casa Centro, Mappin, Ultralar. Vending Machine and Via are also hanging – he declared during his participation in the Dias Brothers Podcast.

According to Barsi, investors who bet on retail are “misinformed”.

Luiz Barsi is the biggest investor on the Brazilian stock market, with a fortune of R$ 4 million Photo: YouTube/Irmãos Dias Podcast

Following a downward trend that has been going on for almost two years, Magazine Luiza’s shares closed the month of June this year with a decline of more than 30%. Over the last 20 months, the decrease in the price of the retailer’s papers has reached more than 91%.

June was not a good month for Luiza Helena Trajano. Forbes announced, in its edition of the 14th, that the businesswoman left the magazine’s global list of billionaires.

According to Forbes, the businesswoman’s fortune has been on the decline since July 2021, when it reached a record $5.6 billion.

