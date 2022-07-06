Man is hospitalized with vitamin D overdose. Understand the risks

In a report published in the scientific journal BMJ Case Reports, British doctors warned of the case of a middle-aged man who was hospitalized with an overdose of vitamin D. The patient took 20 supplement pills in a single day, the equivalent of 375 times. the recommended amount of the hormone.

He was admitted to the hospital three months after taking the medication with constant vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and marked weight loss (-12 kg). He also had tinnitus (persistent ringing in the ear), dry mouth, and uncontrollable thirst. At first, doctors thought he had cancer, but the diagnosis was ruled out after several tests.

During the medical investigation, the team discovered that the amount of vitamin D in the patient’s blood was seven times higher than normal, which had caused his kidneys to fail acutely. The hormone is responsible for increasing the absorption of calcium in the body, and excess of the substance can harm various organs.

The patient stayed in the hospital for another week, taking drugs and intravenous fluids to get the supplement out of his system. However, calcium levels in the body did not return to normal until three months after hospital discharge — even so, the amount of vitamin D was still very high.

The Briton says that he started taking the supplements on the nutritionist’s recommendation, and that as soon as he felt bad, he stopped the medication.

The doctors in charge of the case warn of the toxic potential of vitamin supplements when consumed in excess or in dangerous combinations. They remind you that any supplement should be consumed with professional supervision.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.