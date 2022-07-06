‘Mar do Sertão’: see who are Candoca’s inseparable friends | Sertão Sea

In “Sea of ​​the Sertão”, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) brings all the sweetness of youth, but she also carries the strength of the Sertão inside her. raised by mother, dodoca , the teacher of Canta Pedra is always attentive to what is happening in the city and ready to defend any injustice. This remarkable personality generates, of course, some conflicts. One of her enemies is the mayor Bodo Sabbat (Welder Rodrigues), who lives having his actions questioned by the teacher.

But love is also present in Candoca’s life. bride of Zé Paulino (Sérgio Guizé), with whom she is completely in love, she dreams of the day when the two will finally go up to the altar. At the beginning of the plot, preparations for the big moment occupy the teacher’s life. Beside her, accompanying all this happiness, are her inseparable friends. Lorraine (Mariana Sena) and labibe (Theresa Fonseca).

The three are always together, in joys and sorrows. Lorena and Labibe will also be the young woman’s foundation when Zé Paulino suffers an accident and is presumed dead. Lorena is the niece of Padre de Canta Pedra, Zezo (Nanego Lira). She was once married and lives dreaming of a new husband. Labibe, on the other hand, waits without much faith for her prince charming. She was promised by her father, Zahym (César Ferrario), to a sheikh, which he considers a great oddity.

