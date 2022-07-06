Mariana Rios shows off a zero abdomen in a bikini on a luxury trip: “Poderosa”

Mariana Rios shows off her bare abdomen with flashy thongs and leaves fans drooling over her body; Look

The actress Mariana Rios left the followers with water in their mouths this Tuesday (5th) by sharing special clicks on their official Instagram profile. Every day more beautiful, the 37-year-old cat left fans in the sand when showing off her sculptural body.

Enjoying a few days in Paraty, in Rio de Janeiro, the future presenter of Record Island just clicked in a bikini on a speedboat ride with friends and family. She chose a very striking piece in shades of hot pink and tried to leave a good part of her curvy shape on display.

In the pictures, Mariana Rios she sported the negative belly, the pestle waist and the generous cleavage that proved her joviality.

“A perfect day to be happy!”, she wrote in the caption. The records mark her birthday celebration, which was this Monday (4).

In the comments, the fans were keen in the comments. “Powerful”, drooled one. “Perfect Goddess”, praised another.

HEALED!

the beautiful Mariana Rios chose another chic look. All crafted in a denim fabric, which was composed of a top and pants, the actress posed on the side leaving her super healed belly exposed.

The cat’s thin waist was also very evident in the click. The look also had a simple neckline that made it even more elegant.

Look: