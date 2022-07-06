Mário Frias, 50 years old, suffers a serious heart attack

Mário Frias, who has undergone two other catheterizations in recent months, is hospitalized in the ICU because of a myocardial infarction

Mario Frias, who is currently former special secretary of Culture, suffered a myocardial infarction last Monday night (4). According to his team in a statement on social media, the 50-year-old former actor is hospitalized in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Santa Lucia, in Brasília (DF).

The bulletin reveals that the politician “was submitted to a cardiac catheterization with thrombus removal. The patient remains hospitalized in the ICU of Hospital Santa Lúcia with no expected hospital discharge.

On his Instagram profile, a personal message from Mário Frias says: “Dear friends, followers and everyone who accompanies me, in view of this fact, unfortunately I will not attend the agendas and commitments made for the next few days. Thank you for your understanding and I count on everyone’s prayers. Stay with God and see you soon.”



In the comments, actress Nívea Stellman commented: “Stop scaring me to death. Take care. It’s gonna be okay”. Leda Nagle also sent a message to the politician. “Improvements there. With faith and grit,” she wished.

CAREER IN POLITICS

Mário Frias is affiliated with the PL, the same party as that of President Jair Bolsonaro, and is currently a pre-candidate for federal deputy. He left the post of special secretary in March, in a role that has already had actress Regina Duarte as its leader.

Woman exposes that Luciano Camargo is gay, singer makes an open letter to the public and confesses: “I am a sinner” After the betrayal of Fernanda Souza and other globals, Faustão receives worse news at the Band: “You will not make it” Scandal: After popular pressure, Juliette supports Lula, but is sued by politicians; Felipe Neto detonates

This is the third catheterization that the former actor undergoes in a short time. He already underwent the procedure in December of last year and also in March.

ARTISTS’ CRITIC

Mário Frias has become known in recent months as an artist who takes a stand against all the names in the media that are critical of the government of Jair Bolsonaro. He already accumulates some arguments and enmities, in addition to not intending to return to acting anytime soon. After being successful on Globo, he had little prominence on Record, until he disappeared from soap operas for good.