Mario Frias faces heart problems since entering politics

The hospitalization of Mario Frias on Monday (4/7), at Hospital Santa Lucia, in Brasília, due to an acute infarction, is the third for a heart problem. The former special secretary for Culture had the beginnings of a heart attack in January and May 2021 and underwent catheterizations both times. In December 2020, a few months after joining politics, he also gave his family a big scare after falling ill.

Frias, now 50 years old, underwent cardiac catheterization with thrombus removal. In a note sent to the LeoDias column, the hospital reported that the former secretary “is still in recovery and without instability”.

Mario Frias (Disclosure) Mario Frias (Disclosure)Mario Frias (Disclosure) ***Print-Mário-Frias-controversial-secretary-of-Culture-of-the-government-Bolsonaro (1) Despite having held a position at Esplanada dos Ministérios, Frias began his career in the artistic field, more specifically in Malhação, in 1999, at Rede Globo.Instagram/Play mario frias secretary culture government bolsonaro Former Special Secretary of Culture, Mario FriasIgo Estrela / Metropolis ***Print-Mário-Frias-controversial-secretary-of-Culture-of-the-government-Bolsonaro (1) The confusion with Antonia Fontenelle, even, gave rise to talk. It all started after she stated that she received a cash proposal not to speak ill of Frias. He, in turn, denies the accusations and took the opportunity to attack the youtuber on the networks. In live, the actor called the woman a “cockatoo” and said that she “is not worth a real”. Antonia sued himIgo Estrela / Metropolis ***Print-Mário-Frias-controversial-secretary-of-Culture-of-the-government-Bolsonaro (1) Apart from the personal confusions, accusations of waste of public money on a trip abroad and suspicions of nepotism haunt the management of actor Mario Frias at the Special Secretariat for CultureRoberto Castro / Mtur ***Print-Mário-Frias-controversial-secretary-of-Culture-of-the-government-Bolsonaro (1) Leaving his acting career aside, Mario Frias was appointed by President Bolsonaro, in June 2020, to command the Special Secretariat for Culture, a body linked to the Ministry of Tourism.reproduction ***Print-Mário-Frias-controversial-secretary-of-Culture-of-the-government-Bolsonaro (1) After years, he migrated to Band, where he participated in the second season of the soap opera Floribella. She presented the programs O Último Passageiro and Super Bull Brasil, on Rede TV. He starred in soap operas on Record TV and, in 2019, returned to Globo playing Guilherme, in Summer 90 Degrees.Isac Nóbrega/PR ***Print-Mário-Frias-controversial-secretary-of-Culture-of-the-government-Bolsonaro (1) Since taking office in the Bolsonaro government, Frias has been collecting controversies and getting into fights with celebrities such as Marcelo Adnet, Ivete Sangalo and Antonia Fontenelle. Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***Print-Mário-Frias-controversial-secretary-of-Culture-of-the-government-Bolsonaro (1) In addition, the lack of actions in the area of ​​culture and the secretary’s feedback motivated a series of criticisms of Frias’ administration. In March 2022, the actor decided to step down from the government. The reason, however, was not the opposition, but his willingness to run in the October elections.Igo Estrela / Metropolis 0

A few hours after being admitted to hospital, Frias commented, through Twitter, about his indefinite absence from work. “In view of this fact, unfortunately I will not attend the agendas and commitments made for the next few days”, he wrote on the social network.

According to our report with sources who followed the ICU stay, the retired actor gave the medical team a hard time. Even weakened, he showed disrespectful behavior and showed rudeness, which was an issue among employees. Mario Frias even rebelled at not having an exclusive bathroom available for him.

We got in touch with Mario Frias through calls and WhatsApp messages, but we didn’t get a response. Hospital Santa Lucia chose not to comment on the matter.

