Mario Frias is admitted to the ICU after a heart attack

Former Special Secretary of Culture Mario Frias (PL) was hospitalized on Monday night (4.Jul.2022) after suffering an acute myocardial infarction. Frias is hospitalized in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Santa Lucia, in Brasília, with no expected discharge.

On social networks, the profile of the former actor released the 1st medical bulletin. In it, the medical team states that Frias underwent cardiac catheterization with thrombus removal. Doctors did not disclose the state of health of the politician.

Due to health problems, Frias canceled his schedule for the next few days. He is a pre-candidate for federal deputy in São Paulo.

“Dear friends, followers and everyone who follows me. In view of this fact, unfortunately I will not attend the agendas and commitments made for the next few days. Thank you for understanding and I count on everyone’s prayers. Stay with God and see you soon”, said Mario Frias on Twitter.

History of heart problems

In December 2020, Frias had a “heart attack principle” –term incorrectly used to describe angina or suspected infarction. At the time, the Secretary of Culture was also admitted to Hospital Santa Lucia, where he underwent catheterization.

After examination, the doctors placed 2 stents in the ex-actor, which are metal tubes that expand in the arteries, with the aim of allowing blood supply to the heart.