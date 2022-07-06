Mario Frias makes a scandal for not having a bathroom in the ICU – 07/05/2022 – Illustrated

Mario Frias suffered a heart attack this Monday and was admitted to Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília, where, according to a column by journalist Leo Dias, on the Metrópoles portal, the former Special Secretary for Culture and pre-candidate for federal deputy for São Paul made several demands in an arrogant tone.

The column suggests that Frias has one of the most basic plans of the operator Amil and, admitted to an ICU, he would have been angry when he learned that he would not have the right to a private bathroom. “Does everyone use this bathroom? But I’m Mario Frias”, he allegedly told a hospital employee.

Contacted by the report, the hospital’s advice did not respond until the publication of this note.

Frias underwent catheterization and there is still no forecast of hospital discharge. According to the hospital bulletin released at 4 pm, he is still recovering and without instabilities, admitted to a coronary care unit.

Frias already had a heart attack when he was part of the Jair Bolsonaro government, in December 2021. He also underwent catheterization after being rushed to the hospital at the time. Less than six months later, the actor was hospitalized again with acute angina.

The second episode, according to the candidate himself, had nothing to do with heart. “It’s a hip surgery that I have that ended up giving me a fright, because of some medicine I took for pain, I ended up feeling bad”, said the secretary at the time.

In both episodes, it took him a few days to return to the office at the Special Secretariat for Culture.