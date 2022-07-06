Mario Frias suffers a heart attack and is rushed to the ICU: “No discharge forecast”

Former Special Secretary for Culture, Mario Frias suffers a heart attack for the third time and is in the ICU in Brasília; Look

Former Special Secretary for Culture Mario Frias suffered a heart attack on Monday night (4) and had to be rushed to Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília.

According to the medical bulletin released on social media, the actor was diagnosed with “acute myocardial infarction” and had to undergo a procedure to remove thrombi. For now, there is no high forecast for the politician.

“Mr Mario Frias was hospitalized with an acute myocardial infarction on the night of 7/4/22, Monday. He underwent cardiac catheterization with thrombus removal. The patient remains hospitalized in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) Hospital Santa Lúcia (Brasília) with no expected hospital discharge yet”, says the information.

This is the third time Mario Frias faces this same problem. In 2021, the actor needed to be hospitalized and submitted to catheterization after suffering a heart attack. Five months earlier, he was in the hospital to be treated for the same condition.

