Mário Frias undergoes catheterization after a heart attack; he will be hospitalized in Brasilia

The actor and former Special Secretary for Culture Mario Frias is hospitalized in Brasília after suffering an acute myocardial infarction on the night of this Monday, 4th, and undergoing a catheterization. The information was disclosed in a note at the end of the morning of this Tuesday, 5, on Frias’s official profile on a social network, with a medical report from the Saint Lucia Hospitalin the federal capital.

“Unfortunately I will not attend the agendas and commitments made for the next few days”, says the text published on Frias’s official Twitter, which also informs that he is in an intensive care unit (ICU). The former secretary is candidate for federal deputy by São Paulo and left the post at Cultura, in March, to run in October this year. The lawyer Helio Ferraz de Oliveirawho was number two in Frias’ administration, took over.

Dear friends, followers and everyone who follows me, In view of this fact, unfortunately I will not attend the agendas and commitments made for the next few days. Thank you for your understanding and I count on everyone’s prayers. Stay with God and see you soon. Mario Frias pic.twitter.com/gupMreSHJ0 — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) July 5, 2022

Frias was already undergoing tests and monitoring heart problems in recent weeks. Hours before the publication of the medical bulletin, his official profile shared videos and texts in defense of the president’s reelection Jair Bolsonaro and with criticism of musicians and other artists who have been protesting the government in performances.