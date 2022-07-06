Markets operate mixed ahead of FOMC minutes; recession, covid and more market affairs today

Asian markets closed lower, while New York futures indexes operate between losses and gains on the morning of this Wednesday (6), before the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC, its acronym in English). ) from the Federal Reserve, which should give more signals about the pace of monetary tightening in the US.

Chinese stocks were among the continent’s biggest losses as concerns over Covid re-emerged at the Asian giant. New rounds of Covid testing in Shanghai have raised fears of more lockdowns for China, which would have a ripple effect in other markets.

Shanghai will carry out mass testing in several districts after Covid cases were detected earlier this week.

European bourses operate higher after falling in the previous session, with travel and leisure stocks leading the gains.

Here, the holding company Itaúsa (ITSA4) announced to investors last night (5) that it signed, together with Votorantim, contracts for the acquisition of 300.14 million shares of CCR (CCRO3) held by Andrade Gutierrez. The volume of papers corresponds to 14.86% of the concessionaire’s capital and will be acquired for the amount of R$ 4.1 billion.

In the political area, the PEC’s rapporteur for Auxílios gave up the “Uber voucher” and changes after pressure from the government – ​​which should speed up the approval process in the Chamber of Deputies. Meanwhile, the domestic indicators agenda is already empty.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate between losses and gains on the morning of this Wednesday (6), after closing without a defined direction in the previous session.

In terms of indicators, the job offer data from the JOLTs survey, composite PMI and services will be released, in addition to the latest Fomc minutes.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.03%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.01%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.01%

Asia

Asian markets closed lower as Covid concerns re-emerged in China. About 11 Chinese cities were restricting local movement on Monday, up from five cities the previous week, according to Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

Shanghai SE (China), -1.43%

Nikkei (Japan), -1.20%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.22%

Kospi (South Korea), -2.13%

Europe

European markets operate with gains as investors seek to reverse the previous session’s slump as fears of a recession mount in the region.

The Sentix Index for July on Monday showed that investor sentiment in 19 eurozone countries had dropped to its lowest level since May 2020, pointing to an “inevitable” recession.

On Tuesday, the euro fell to its lowest level in two decades as fears of a recession mounted, gas prices soared and the war in Ukraine showed no signs of abating.

FTSE 100 (UK), +1.29%

DAX (Germany), +1.13%

CAC 40 (France), +1.06%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.50%

commodities

Oil prices rise, reversing some of Tuesday’s losses as supply concerns return.

WTI Oil, +1.77%, at $101.27 a barrel

Brent Oil, up 2.39% at $105.23 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 1.84% to 747.00 yuan, equivalent to US$111.49

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.41% to $20,173.90 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This Wednesday (6), the American Central Bank releases the minutes of the most recent meeting of its Open Market Committee (FOMC). In June, the monetary authority raised interest rates in the US economy by 75 basis points and the rate began to fluctuate between 1.50% and 1.75%. It was the biggest increase since 1994.

Today there is also the dissemination of the JOLTs survey of job offers. The median of forecasts from analysts consulted by Refinitiv points to a slight drop in the number of job vacancies, from 11.40 million in April to 11.05 million in May.

Brazil

7:00 am: Genial/Quaest election poll

9:30 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a virtual meeting with the Minister of Finance of India, Nirmala Sitharaman

10:30 am: Guedes participates in a meeting between the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, with the executive president of Associação Aço Brasil, Marco Polo

11 am: PoderData electoral poll

18:00: Guedes meets with the Red Federal deputy (PL-PR)

USA

10:45 am: PMI composite and services

11:00 am: Job Vacancies – JOLTs, Refinitiv consensus points to a slight drop in the number of job openings, from 11.40 million in April to 11.05 million in May

11 am: PMI ISM

15:00: Minutes of the Fomc

17:30: Change in API oil stocks

3. Rapporteur of PEC dos Auxílios gives up changes and text can be voted on on Thursday

The rapporteur of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for Assistance in the Chamber of Deputies, Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), maintained the version of the text approved a week ago by the Federal Senate, to speed up the payment of the benefits provided for in the matter.

The announcement represents a retreat by the parliamentarian in relation to his first positions and occurs after the Planalto Palace enters the field to prevent changes in the text and possible delays in the implementation of social programs three months before the elections.

After reading the report, the president of the collegiate, deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF), granted a view so that the other parliamentarians can analyze the proposal for two more sessions. The committee will meet again on Thursday (7), at 9 am, when the matter can be voted on.

Bolsonaro will support PEC that limits the creation of expenses without indicating a source

President Jair Bolsonaro signaled to municipal leaders this Tuesday, 5, in audience at Palácio do Planalto, that he will support PEC 122/15, as the president of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), Paulo Ziulkoski, told journalists. Already approved in the Senate and in the Special Committee of the Chamber, the text prohibits the Union – Executive and Congress – from creating expenses for states and municipalities without indicating the budget source, such as salary floors for categories.

Bolsonaro brings together ministers and focuses on boosting benefits

President Jair Bolsonaro met ministers on Tuesday at the Planalto Palace with the aim of aligning talks with his top team on government actions and also with an eye on boosting the payment of social programs and benefits, two sources told Reuters. with direct knowledge of the negotiations, in a new offensive aimed at his reelection attempt.

However, the objective was privately for the ministers to seek to define a travel schedule to publicize actions and trumpet the achievements of the federal government, the sources said.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (5), Brazil recorded 393 deaths and 74,528 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 228, an increase of 84% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 57,678, which represents an increase of 42% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 167,797,135, equivalent to 78.11% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,210,692 people, which represents 83.42% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 96,058,182 people, or 44.71% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) concluded yesterday (5th) the sale of its 27.88% stake in Deten Química, located in the industrial hub of Camaçari, in Bahia, to Cepsa Química. The company already has a 69.94% stake in Deten.

Cepsa paid R$514 million in cash to Petrobras. Deten manufactures and sells raw materials for the domestic and commercial cleaning segment in Brazil, being the only national producer of linear alkylbenzene (LAB), precursor of linear alkylbenzene sulfonate acid (LABSA), of which it is also a manufacturer. The unit has an annual production capacity of 230 thousand tons of LAB and 120 thousand tons of LABSA. Additionally, Deten produces 10,000 tons per year of heavy alkylate (ALP) which is mainly used for the production of thermal fluid, greases, lubricating additives and textile oils.

Itaúsa (ITSA4)

The holding company Itaúsa (ITSA4) announced to investors on Tuesday night (5) that it signed, together with Votorantim, contracts for the acquisition of 300.14 million shares of CCR (CCRO3) held by Andrade Gutierrez. The volume of papers corresponds to 14.86% of the concessionaire’s capital and will be acquired for the amount of R$ 4.1 billion.

“Of this total, Itaúsa will acquire 208,669,918 shares, representing 10.33% of the total capital of CCR, with a total investment of R$ 2.9 billion”, says the statement.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) presented operational data for the second quarter of 2022 and reported a 64.5% growth in sales at the malls managed by the company, compared to the same period last year. The volume, which reached BRL 4.9 billion, is also 28.8% higher than in the second quarter of 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic.

Goal (GOLL4)

Gol (GOLL4) released the previous traffic results for June 2022 and the numbers continued to grow, in line with the recovery of the airline industry.

The supply of seats per kilometers flown (ASK) increased by 68.6% compared to the same period last year, while total seats grew by 74.1%. The number of take-offs in the period rose 79.6%.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

