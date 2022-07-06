Mastercard offers R$15 coupon on iFood for Platinum and Black customers

THE MasterCardthrough the Mastercard Viagens and Concierge platform, exclusively for Platinum and Black cardholders of the brand, is offering a $15 discount coupon on iFood! 🍔 Offer is valid until tomorrow (06) or while stocks last.

How to get your coupon

See below how to participate in the offer:

Access the offer page; Click in “request” to redeem your coupon; Ready! Within 48 working hours you will receive the code by email.

After requesting the redemption, you can check if it was actually carried out by accessing your activities page.

Offer details

This offer is valid for eligible customers for the concierge service;

Discounts may or may not be cumulative with other partner promotions;

This offer is subject to availability, changes and may be withdrawn at any time;

The payment of all purchases related to this benefit is the responsibility of the consumer;

Preferred payment method: credit card. Payment method, cancellation policy, freight costs and delivery coverage area follow the supplier’s terms and conditions;

The unique code will be received within 48 business hours after redeeming the offer on our platform;

The unique code expires after 90 days from the date of receipt;

Some products may have restrictions;

The number of redemptions is limited to 1 (one) unique discount code per month per eligible card;

Valid while stocks last.

Comment

If you use iFood, it’s worth taking advantage of the offer to guarantee R$15 off your next order!

It is worth mentioning that the Mastercard website informs you that a specialist will contact you via phone to redeem the offer. However, in the latest promotions, vouchers were sent directly by email.

Thinking of taking advantage? Make your redemption on the offer page.