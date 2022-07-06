MasterChef 2022: Episode 8 summary

The eighth episode of MasterChef Brazil 2022, shown on Tuesday (5), featured challenging tests and strong emotions. Every week, the competition gets fiercer!
This week, amateur cooks were divided into teams to prepare various types of barbecuewith seafood, vegetables and meat in rounds. A very special guest got her hands dirty in the first test of the night: the singer Valesca Popozuda joined the red team, led by Renato it’s composed by Edleide, Fernando and paraskevi. On the other side, on the yellow team, the captain was Jasonwhich stayed with Bruno, lays, Melina and Rafael.
Already in the Elimination Trial, a classic of Japanese culture. Participants were given the mission to reproduce chanko nabe, a soup known to be the food of sumo wrestlers. Wow! The competition is fierce and you can follow everything here, on band.com.br.
See the best moments of the eighth episode:
Barbecue tasting in teams
The MasterChef 2022 Barbecue Tasting took place in rounds. The teams were divided into two teams and one of them received the help of none other than the funk singer Valesca Popozuda, who runs the barbecue at home.
Valesca declares himself to Renato during the race
The artist wasted no time and gave a “song” to Renato, the captain of her team. The fun moment in the red team “viral” on social media. Look that:
Evaluation
Here’s what the judges thought of the two teams’ seafood dishes:
Then, fogaça, Helena and jacquin analyzed the vegetarian dishes of the teams:
Finally, the trio of judges evaluated the meat that the yellow and red teams prepared:
Red team wins barbecue competition
Renato, Edleide, Fernando, Paraskevi and Valesca won the barbecue competition. Check out the ad:
Valesca performs “victory somersault”
Has the artist been lucky for amateurs? She made sure to celebrate in style! See the video:
Renato indicates Paraskevi for Elimination
The captain of the winning team had to make a difficult decision: to nominate someone from his group for the Elimination Challenge. Paraskevi was chosen by Renato. Understand why:
Oriental soup in the dreaded Elimination Trial
Japanese culture has invaded MasterChef. This week, participants had to reproduce the chanko nabe, a soup that is known to be the food of sumo wrestlers. Meet:
Evaluation
See some of the highlights of the race below:
Bruno
Melina
Jason
lays
Lays wins Elimination Trial
The participant made the judges feel close to Japan with her version of the oriental soup.
Bruno leaves MasterChef after making soup with raw ingredients
The MasterChef participant’s journey has come to an end. Your chanko nabe with raw ingredients did not please the judges. See the moment: