MBL leaders sue Juliette for supporting Lula in concert (video)

For MBL, the singer made an “early campaign” in favor of the former president.
247 – Coordinators Rubinho Nunes and Guto Zacarias, from the Free Brazil Movement (MBL), filed a lawsuit against singer Juliette after the artist declared her support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), during a presentation in the municipality of Caruaru (PE) , last Saturday (2).
For Rubinho Nunes, “the ‘artist’ wanted to use public money to commit two electoral offenses: an early campaign and a pro-Lula show. Together with @GutoZacariasMBL, I processed this absurdity!” “Money will not be used for thug political campaign!” he wrote on Twitter.
