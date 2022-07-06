MBL leaders sue Juliette for supporting Lula in concert (video)

For MBL, the singer made an “early campaign” in favor of the former president.

247 – Coordinators Rubinho Nunes and Guto Zacarias, from the Free Brazil Movement (MBL), filed a lawsuit against singer Juliette after the artist declared her support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), during a presentation in the municipality of Caruaru (PE) , last Saturday (2).

For Rubinho Nunes, “the ‘artist’ wanted to use public money to commit two electoral offenses: an early campaign and a pro-Lula show. Together with @GutoZacariasMBL, I processed this absurdity!” “Money will not be used for thug political campaign!” he wrote on Twitter.

I SUE JULIETTE The "artist" wanted to use public money to commit two electoral offenses: an early campaign and a pro-Lula show. Next to @GutoZacariasMBL, I processed this nonsense! The money will not be used for thug political campaign! — Rubinho Nunes (@RubensNunesMBL) July 5, 2022

The audience screaming for Lula at Juliette's show and the artist taking the return to encourage more screams 🗣pic.twitter.com/cnHZUOyOgB — Tracklist (@tracklist) July 3, 2022

