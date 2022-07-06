MBL sues Juliette and Lula and claims early campaign in Pernambuco

Members of the MBL (Free Brazil Movement) Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil), pre-candidate for federal deputy and currently councilor for São Paulo, and Guto Zacarias (União Brasil), pre-candidate for state deputy also for São Paulo, filed a representation in the MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) against the winner of the BBB 21, Juliette, and the ex-president Lula, for allegedly anticipated campaign.

According to the complainants, the former BBB praised Lula during a show in the city of Caruaru, Agreste Pernambucano. Last Saturday (2), Juliette sang at the São João de Caruaru festival, a traditional June festival.

During her show, the audience chanted in support of the former president, to which the singer responded with encouragement for the audience to continue. “I don’t hear much,” she said, as the people sang the PTista’s traditional campaign song “Olê olê olê olá, Lula, Lula.”

Through social networks, Rubinho announced the decision to sue her, relativized her artistic role and called Lula a “bandit”.

I SUE JULIETTE The “artist” wanted to use public money to commit two electoral offenses: an early campaign and a pro-Lula show. Next to @GutoZacariasMBL, I processed this nonsense! The money will not be used for thug political campaign! — Rubinho Nunes (@RubensNunesMBL) July 5, 2022

The post caused negative repercussions among her fans and among politicians on the left, who criticized the understanding that Juliette’s concert would have been “Showmício”. With that, Rubinho continued publishing provocations to the critics and the singer. He compared his aforementioned economy of term with references to her and Felipe Neto, who had provoked the parliamentarian by asking him to warn when he was defeated, because “Brazil needs to laugh in the face of people like you”.

Failure to comply with the electoral law referred to by MBL members can generate a fine ranging from R$5,000 to R$25,000. Last year, the Federal Supreme Court decided to keep artists from participating in rallies and candidate meetings, in the so-called “showmices”. The ban dates from 2006 and was maintained, despite complaints from the PT, PSB and PSOL parties, made in 2018.

Most ministers allowed artists to do fundraising events for election campaigns, which is different from a concert.

Controversy has been great this year. On another occasion, councilor Fernando Holliday (Novo) also filed a lawsuit against Ludmilla, again for allegedly anticipated campaigning for Lula. The Public Prosecutor’s Office was in favor of the councilor, but the action is still pending in court.

O UOL sought advice from Juliette and former President Lula, but so far has not received any answers.