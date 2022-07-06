Mc Loma sends a surprising message and talks about her baby’s father

MC Loma shows off her baby and opens up about her daughter’s paternity

The singer MC Loma used his profile on a social network to counter comments about his daughter’s paternity. The 19-year-old announced her first pregnancy in February this year. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about the identity of the child’s father, which, for now, has not been revealed.

At the revelation tea of ​​the famous, held in April, the presence of the boy was expected, but it did not happen. In this ocasion, MC Loma discovered that he is expecting a girl, who will be named Melanie.

With the delivery approaching, the funkeira has prepared all the details for the arrival of her first heiress to the world. When buying items such as diapers and wet wipes, the member of the trio with the Lacration twinswas scared by the price of the products.

During the trip to the supermarket with their groupmates, Mirella and Mariely, the trio joked that they were doing a report on the values ​​of shopping items. By pretending to be the reporter, Mirella jokes with her friend that she was ashamed to buy condoms, which cost 2 reais, and now she needs to buy a pack of diapers worth 100 reais. She passed it on to her friend asking, “What do you think of this?”

MC Loma joined in the joke: “What I have to say in my life is that: don’t be a naughty man to make children in others and disappear”. Soon the joke between friends went viral on the internet and it didn’t take long for the artist to go public to clarify what happened.

“My people, I’m not talking about me, no! Everything I say on the internet is not about me. It’s not just about me, I wasn’t even talking about my daughter’s father. I was talking about men, because unfortunately there are men like that”, explained the singer.

The funkeira made a long outburst criticizing the information that she had sent a message to the baby’s father. She even reinforced that she only exposes what she wants from her life. “I didn’t want to show the father because he didn’t come to me, I’m not in the mood. Also, why am I showing my daughter’s father here? If I’m not even with him? We are just friends. If we talked and decided and made that decision. We don’t want me to expose him and he doesn’t want to expose himself either. But we are friends,” said the young woman.

