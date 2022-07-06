Meet the singer taken from the stage for not saying hello to the mayor

At dawn last Sunday (3), singer Tayara Andreza published an outburst on her social media. In a post shared in her Stories, she said that her show was interrupted because she was not “sending hello” to the mayor of the municipality of Tracunhaém, Zona da Mata de Pernambuco, Aluízio Xavier (PSD). In addition, the artist also revealed that her team was attacked with pepper spray on the way out of the event.

With a 12-year musical career entirely dedicated to romantic brega, Tayara Andreza is 29 years old and the mother of two children, both fruits of her marriage to her ex-husband, Lucas Moura. She gained fame as the lead singer of Banda Torpedo, alongside singer Deivison Kellrs, who died in 2018, aged 30, from liver cancer. After leaving the group in 2016, she pursued a successful solo career.

On Instagram alone, Tayara has 1.1 million followers, which makes her one of the best-known female artists in Pernambuco. In addition, her biggest hits account for millions of reproductions on streaming platforms, especially the tracks “Sem Ela Saber” and “Atual do Meu Ex”.

Last Sunday, Tayara posted a report that went viral on the internet, claiming to have been prevented from continuing her performance during the party known as “Trezenário de Tracunhaém”, in the interior of Pernambuco.

“I just found out that the people here at the city hall are asking us to end the show. As far as I know, I was hired to sing, not to say hello. Then the mayor, I don’t know who else, because I wasn’t saying hello, asked me to end the show”, denounced the singer, still on stage.

Tayara Andreza has 1.1 million followers on Instagram. | (Photo: Reproduction Social Networks)

apology

Faced with the negative repercussion of the case, the mayor made a statement and apologized to the singer. In his defense, Xavier said that he was not at the scene when everything happened and that as soon as he became aware of the situation, he decided to remove the Secretary of Tourism and Culture.

“The singer is not to blame because she was taken off the stage and neither am I. (…) We took the decision, listening to both parties, to remove the Secretary of Culture from the position. I want to apologize to Tayara and say that just as she was a victim, so was I,” he declared.